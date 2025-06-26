Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go