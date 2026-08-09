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Villas for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

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4 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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Villa 5 rooms in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
A 260 m², 5-room house is for sale in 2330 Dunaharaszti (German: Harrast - a town in Pest Co…
$423,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
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Villa 4 rooms in Zsambek, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
$263,304
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Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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