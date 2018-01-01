New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece

We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
LED lighting
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens.
Port - 500 meters
Beach - 450 meters
Kindergarten - 900 meters
Supermarket - 87 meters
Square - 140 meters
Pharmacy - 220 meters
We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.
Features of the flats
Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.
Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Suspended ceilings
Hidden lighting
Air conditioning
Solar panels
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.