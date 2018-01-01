  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece

New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking.

Some flats have a view of the sea.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens.

  • Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km
  • Coast - 5 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 300 meters
  • Public transport stops - 150 meters
  • School - 250 meters
  • Airport - 27 km
  • Hospital - 3.2 km
New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel The Green
Kolokotroni, Greece
from
€380,000
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
from
€659,380
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€378,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
You are viewing
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Church of Saint Nicholas, Greece
from
€204,320
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a garden and a roof-top swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door LED lighting Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 250 meters from the picturesque coast, near the port and 1 hour away from Athens. Port - 500 meters Beach - 450 meters Kindergarten - 900 meters Supermarket - 87 meters Square - 140 meters Pharmacy - 220 meters
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€405,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces. Features of the flats Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet. Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Video intercom Suspended ceilings Hidden lighting Air conditioning Solar panels "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
Realting.com
Go