  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece

Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece

7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers.

Features of the flats
  • New LED technology lighting
  • Heating pump
  • Aluminum joinery with double glass
  • Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade
  • New elevator with release system
  • New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation
  • Electric roller shutters
  • Installation of sanitary wares and tile
  • Modern interior design
  • Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation
Location and nearby infrastructure

Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets.

  • 250 m - Tram Station
  • 1 km - Metro station
  • 1 km - Theater of Piraeus
  • 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus
  • 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
New building location
7 7, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€590,000
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€340,000
Apart-hotel The Green
Kolokotroni, Greece
from
€380,000
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€534,020
Residential complex Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
from
€660,000
You are viewing
Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fans Oak flooring Security door Air conditioning KItchen cabinetry Alarm Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 300 meters Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€339,360
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm LED lighting "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center and near the sea. Pharmacy - 230 meters Metro station - 700 meters Primary school - 500 meters Park - 700 meters
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,21M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with storerooms. The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Solar panels Underfloor heating Oak floors Daikin heat pump Daikin air conditioning Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
Realting.com
Go