Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road).

Infrastructure

Within walking distance from the complex:

One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos.

Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands.

Stadium of the Olympiacos football club.

A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos.

Stadium - 800 meters

Metro station - 450 meters

Marina - 1.2 km

Hospital - 700 meters

Railway station - 1.8 km

Syntagma Square - 7.6 km

Airport - 34 km

Aegean Sea - 1 km

Pireus Port - 2.3 km

Location and nearby infrastructure