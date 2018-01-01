  1. Realting.com
  Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua

Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua

Gonio, Georgia
About the complex

This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business!

We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex

  1. Created on the principle of «resort city» All Inclusive.
  2. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
  3. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator
  4. From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village.
  5. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology.
  6. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 15,000 m ², consisting of 90 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad.
  7. The only offer, including projected income - 15% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
20
New building location
Gonio, Georgia

