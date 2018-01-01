Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua

KUB complex
alley of Heroes, 5min to the sea
international brand
UK Royal Tulip
hotel 5 stars
Completion of construction in 2027 - including infrastructure.
Installment until the end of 2027
42 Floors
up to 5 floors infrastructure
82 Hotel rooms (5-10th floor).
332 Investment apartments
100 Machines
5 Lifts
INVESTMENT APARTMENTS — HIGHEST PROFITABILITY
INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY FROM 10%
Business class complex.
studios, 1+1, 2+1
they are given in two variants:
or with repair, with kitchen and equipped bathroom.
or turnkey - a surcharge of 200 dollars\meter
reception
underground parking
pool
lounge
terrace
fitness
restaurant
conference hall
Monolithic construction
Panoramic two-chamber windows
Noise-insulation
Ceilings 3m to finish
Seismic stability 9 points
Gas boiler for central heating
PC 40%, owner 60%
40% includes a communal area.
Service 2 dollars\m2 - not included in the cost of management.
Personal account for accrual of income from the UK.
Contract with PC for 10 years. After 3 years you can get out of the contract.
Restriction of residence for owners when signing a contract with the UK - 2 months a year.
Transfer is possible after payment of 50% for the apartment.
Parking is not for sale.
Payment scheme:
reservation 1000 dollars for 2 weeks
PV 20-30%
It is possible to pay 20% pv,
20% upon completion of construction,
60% installments for 51mes.
Moedani is a multifunctional complex located on an area of 1.3 hectares and combining residential apartments, a hotel, commercial and workrooms and, most importantly, 5100 m2 of free public space. Moedani consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floors of which restaurants, bars, cafes and shops for every taste will be located. The hotel's 80 rooms will be available for both apartment owners and their guests.
The layout of the hotel type is non-standard, with an attic architecture. The area of the apartment varies from 40m2 to 250 m2. Safety standards at Moedani are respected at a high level - the complex will be equipped with a modern fire safety and video surveillance system.
The complex residents and guests of the Maudani Hotel will have convenient parking and a fitness center. Guests will be offered a full range of classic hotel services, and professionals will provide them with everything necessary.
Apartments in the Moedani complex are a long-term investment. Moedani is the future hot spot of the city, where the most trendy shops and catering facilities will be located. Filled with tourists and locals, our complex will be the venue for numerous events, and the ownership and rental of apartments here will become an increasingly profitable investment. The construction of the Moedani complex will end in December 2022.
The Shartava complex is a new development project from White Square located on Shartava Street in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. The project offers a prime location, perfect for those who want to live an active lifestyle or for those looking for an investment or rental opportunity. Construction of the complex has already begun, with an expected completion date of April 2024.