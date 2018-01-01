Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua

Tbilisi, Georgia

from €61,597

48–59 m² 3

Completion date: 2022

Moedani is a multifunctional complex located on an area of 1.3 hectares and combining residential apartments, a hotel, commercial and workrooms and, most importantly, 5100 m2 of free public space. Moedani consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floors of which restaurants, bars, cafes and shops for every taste will be located. The hotel's 80 rooms will be available for both apartment owners and their guests. The layout of the hotel type is non-standard, with an attic architecture. The area of the apartment varies from 40m2 to 250 m2. Safety standards at Moedani are respected at a high level - the complex will be equipped with a modern fire safety and video surveillance system. The complex residents and guests of the Maudani Hotel will have convenient parking and a fitness center. Guests will be offered a full range of classic hotel services, and professionals will provide them with everything necessary. Apartments in the Moedani complex are a long-term investment. Moedani is the future hot spot of the city, where the most trendy shops and catering facilities will be located. Filled with tourists and locals, our complex will be the venue for numerous events, and the ownership and rental of apartments here will become an increasingly profitable investment. The construction of the Moedani complex will end in December 2022.