Having a house on the seashore is probably another kind of pleasure. Besides the fact that, as a rule, such property is highly liquid and can bring a passive income, it also offers an opportunity to enjoy the sound of the sea surf throughout the year. For this reason, those who have been looking for such house for a long time, we offer to have a look at a new cottage in Georgia which sells for €178,188.

In one of the resort towns on the east coast of the Black sea a new cottage with a total area of 226 square metres is up on sale. It is located in the Shekvetili village, which is famous for a 5 kilometres long coastal strip with black sand and an amusement park Cicinatela. This area can hardly be called a resort as long as its infrastructure is not developed enough: there are small local shops and a few cafés. However, for those who are fond of seclusion and peaceful rest it will obviously become an advantage for you. Also, if you desire to acquire a house in Georgia for personal use, this option will suit you best.

For €178,188 the seller offers a four-room one-storey house with a large terrace around the house’s perimeter (total area — 106 square metres). The living area is 120 square metres, in addition to the basement with a total area of 86 square metres.

As the cottage is located in direct proximity to the sea (85 metres from the shore), the owner decided to make the first floor 1,5 metres higher above the ground. At the same time, the foundation was planned in the way which allows to build another floor if desired.

According to the owner, the house is sufficiently renovated. Judging by photos, we can say that the interior colours are universal, and they are white, grey and beige tones. Furniture is mostly black without odd details. Nevertheless, if a future buyer wanted to add something according to his or her taste, it would be a great advantage.

The advert states that the cottage is fully ready to be moved in. There are all the necessary furniture, household equippment and a kitchen set. For the convenience the kitchen is separated from the living room with a bar. Also, the house includes three bedrooms of 16 square metres each. Some of the rooms overlook the seacoast, and the others — a forest. The builders made sure to preserve as many trees as possible, so it won’t get too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter.

The total area of the plot is 300 sq.m. and there is a decorative wooden fence. The courtyard has asphalted paths and decorative plants.

