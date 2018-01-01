  1. Realting.com
Georgia, Батуми, Гонио, ш. Андрея Первозванного, 67-6
;
Developer
2019
English, Русский, Українська
goniocity.ge
About the developer

The only company in western Georgia that specializes in the construction of luxury villas, townhouses and apartments in European technology for a comfortable life and investment.

European Village LLC — Forbes construction quality leader in Georgia.

New buildings
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€ 59,189
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year. This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business! We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Zulu VIP

The offices of our agency, ZULU VIP, are located in Batumi, Georgia. Our company sells special projects on the first line of the sea. The real estate industry continues to grow in this region. The government supports this industry, provides a quick response to property registration in the civil registry, and transfers property rights to buyers in less than an hour. An attractive factor for apartment buyers in Batumi is that they have such advantages as: no municipal taxes, low tariffs for water, gas and electricity.

DS GROUP

The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company is working on different construction projects, and the grand projects are planned to begin in the nearest future not only in Batumi but also in different cities of Georgia. The company DS GROUP has got its own manufacturing that positively effects on work quality, execution terms and the cost of final products. It is a company where the quality, ecologically clean materials, modern architecture, real price, comfort and safety are the main criteria.

Gumbati Grupp

Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards. We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as well as 2 Olympic-standard stadiums. We create buildings of a high standard that are ideal for a y specific environment. Our team's main priority is to constantly improve and maintain the level of customer satisfaction.

Hilton Serviced Apartments

Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel Services Management, Restaurant Management, Tourist Attraction Operation, Gambling Business Management and the Partnership with International Brands. More than 600 people are employed within the project frameworks of Tourinvest Management Group.

During its existence, the company has implemented a number of major projects for the city that have added great value to Batumi as a tourist destination. Important tourism business projects were also implemented within the scope of the company activities.

These projects are as follows:

Batumi Entertainment-Cultural Center and Cable Car Argo, Boutique-style Boulevard Hotel Batumi HILTON Hotel Batumi Bellevue Residence Batumi Terrassa Askaneli Casino International Batumi

The advantage of Tourinvest is the use of highly qualified and modern approaches in the production process. The emphasis always falls on high class, quality and innovation. The company works within the framework of any initiated project with highly qualified and professional/skilled specialists who know their job well, backed up by their many years of experience.

Gera Group

Company "Gera Group" has been implementing development projects in Batumi since 2010. The company has already successfully completed two construction projects in Batumi’s tourist district. The team of the company is staffed with highly qualified and experienced employees.

