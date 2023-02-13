In the real estate market, laconic and stylish houses with simple forms are appearing more and more often. Such cottages, due to their versatility, as a rule, suit any request of the buyer and therefore are in demand. This is the stylish house we found in Georgia for only €125,792.

Cottage 2 bedrooms Tbilisi, Georgia € 121,965 5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1

Tbilisi is the capital of Georgia and the largest city in this country. Here cultures, centuries, and mentalities intertwine, it is a city of contrasts and delicious life, which will not leave anyone cold. In total, in Tbilisi, there are 10 administrative districts. The Gldani district is located to the north of the city and, as is often the case, was formed by the annexation of several villages to the capital. One of these villages was Mukhiani, which means "oak grove" in Georgian. Now it is a quiet area with a well-developed infrastructure. It is convenient to reach any location in the city from there by metro.

There is a new cottage of 120 sq.m. for sale in Mukhiani. It is a stylish one-storey house with 5 rooms and its own plot of land of 300 sq.m.

The cottage attracts attention, first of all, by its panoramic windows, which offer an excellent view of your own plot of land. In addition, such glazing fills the house with light and makes the whole interior literally "airy".

Judging by the photos, the house has been renovated in a modern style with tranquil colors, good-quality furniture and appliances, and a well-thought-out lighting system. The apartment layout includes two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room-kitchen, a closet, and a terrace. All the necessary utilities are connected to the house and work, an alarm system is installed. In the yard, you can place 2-3 cars if you want.

Note. In Georgia, foreigners are exempt from property tax. Also, by buying real estate in the country for an amount of $100 thousand, you can get a short-term residence permit for 1 year with the possibility of renewal. For an investment residence permit for up to 5 years (and later permanent) you can apply, investing more than $300 thousand.