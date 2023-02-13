In Tbilisi apartment with a view "as in New York" is on sale for €351,000

Just recently, an expert in the Georgian real estate market predicted that the era of low-cost housing will end by 2025. Apparently, it happened earlier and now we can see apartments for sale worth €350,000 in Tbilisi. It is fair to say that these are really unusual apartments with a unique city view.

1 room apartment Tbilisi, Georgia € 340,598 2 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 11/32 Floor

In Tbilisi, an apartment with a panorama of the entire city "as in New York" is for sale. The only difference is that here you can also see the mountains covered with a dense pine forest.

The apartment is on the 11th floor of the thirty-three-story skyscraper King David in the city's heart. The King David high-rise includes apartments and penthouses, a business center, a 5-star hotel, a fitness center with a swimming pool, restaurants, and a bar. The house has high-speed elevators, video surveillance, air conditioning, and air recuperation, and there is 24-hour security. There is parking in a closed area for the residents of the complex.

The apartment consists of two rooms with a total area of 95 sq.m. The layout includes one bedroom, a living room with a kitchen, and two bathrooms.

The apartment is furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. The interior is minimalistic and the future owner can complement it with bright (or restrained) details.

The bedroom has its own bathroom with a large panoramic window. From the bedroom windows there is a gorgeous view of the city and the mountains. The living room is furnished with a sofa and a TV, while the corridor also has literally a few pieces of furniture and decor. The whole design is imbued with ideas of laconic spaces in the Loft style.