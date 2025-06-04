Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Villeneuve la Garenne, France

apartments
61
61 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
5 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$491,997
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$370,950
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$451,647
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$373,553
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$370,950
1 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$226,475
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$438,632
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$367,045
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$439,933
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$439,933
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$357,934
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$342,315
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$364,441
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$348,823
1 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$253,808
1 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10
| Apartments
$213,458
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$394,378
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$346,219
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$359,236
1 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 12
| Apartments
$248,601
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$450,345
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 15
| Apartments
$352,727
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 12
| Apartments
$348,823
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$361,839
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$363,140
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$344,918
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$447,743
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$425,616
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$347,522
4 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve la Garenne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve la Garenne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$441,234
