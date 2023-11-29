UAE
Realting.com
France
Commercial
Paris
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna, with bath house
Paris, France
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
€47,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
3 332 m²
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
€45,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
France. Paris Elegant castle-hotel Elegant castle-boutique hotel in the park - a reserve 30 …
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
1 300 m²
France Paris Castle-hotel with Park Amazing Castle-Hotel 40 min from Paris, in the territory…
€3,50M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
2 000 m²
France Paris, 16th arrondissement Hotel 4 * next to the Arc de Triomphe Amazing, successfull…
€42,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
2 200 m²
France. Paris Building (clinic, hotel) A commercial building in which a clinic of aesthetic …
€26,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
22 000 m²
France. Paris Castle for the hotel, clinic Beautiful French castle - palace with a huge terr…
€16,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna
Paris, France
3 000 m²
France. Paris Castle - a hotel, clinic Magnificent castle of the 18th century with a very fa…
€7,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
2 590 m²
France.Paris Castle-Hotel 4 **** Unique Price / Quality Ratio! Castle Hotel 4 **** is just 4…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
