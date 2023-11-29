Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Paris
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Paris, France

сommercial property
21
apartment buildings
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€1,67M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna, with bath house in Paris, France
Hotel with sauna, with bath house
Paris, France
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
€47,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with yard in Paris, France
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
Area 3 332 m²
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
€45,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
France. Paris Elegant castle-hotel Elegant castle-boutique hotel in the park - a reserve 30 …
€2,95M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 1 300 m²
France Paris Castle-hotel with Park Amazing Castle-Hotel 40 min from Paris, in the territory…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Paris, 16th arrondissement Hotel 4 * next to the Arc de Triomphe Amazing, successfull…
€42,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 200 m²
France. Paris Building (clinic, hotel) A commercial building in which a clinic of aesthetic …
€26,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with yard in Paris, France
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
Area 22 000 m²
France. Paris Castle for the hotel, clinic Beautiful French castle - palace with a huge terr…
€16,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna in Paris, France
Hotel with sauna
Paris, France
Area 3 000 m²
France. Paris Castle - a hotel, clinic Magnificent castle of the 18th century with a very fa…
€7,70M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 590 m²
France.Paris Castle-Hotel 4 **** Unique Price / Quality Ratio! Castle Hotel 4 **** is just 4…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir