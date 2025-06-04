Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Orleans
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Orleans, France

Saran
20
Apartment Delete
Clear all
52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$94,748
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
4 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$273,489
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$100,355
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$411,835
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,354
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$94,863
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
4 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$279,210
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$76,439
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$95,298
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$279,210
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$282,643
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$81,818
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$252,891
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$240,189
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$251,632
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
4 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
| Apartments
$514,822
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$411,835
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$256,324
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$81,589
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$273,489
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$230,005
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$257,354
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,354
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$284,932
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$276,921
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$90,286
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$263,075
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 2601 Cap Saran, France
3 bedroom apartment
2601 Cap Saran, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Saran in the Metropolis of Orleans. Located in a natural and …
$248,314
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$354,620
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orleans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$245,911
Leave a request

Property types in Orleans

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Orleans, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go