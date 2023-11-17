Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ghana

1 BHK
48
2 BHK
38
3 BHK
38
4 BHK
26
Apartment To archive
Clear all
176 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€211,919
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€175,064
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€110,566
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€294,844
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
€296,963
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€105,960
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 16/16
Kass Towers, an urban oasis, offers the pinnacle of luxury living in Accra. Towers A and B u…
€520,584
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€350,127
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€257,988
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€165,850
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€626,543
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€446,873
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€691,040
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€248,774
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€128,994
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€644,971
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€128,994
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€124,387
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€126,691
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€69,334
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€73,527
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€257,988
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€506,763
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€506,763
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€1,57M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€551,911
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€62,654
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€271,809
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request

