Houses for sale in Ghana

377 properties total found
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€248,774
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€230,347
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€202,705
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€276,416
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€184,277
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€322,485
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€198,098
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€119,780
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€483,728
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€386,983
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€350,127
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€257,988
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€122,544
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€184,277
2 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€257,988
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€165,850
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€350,127
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€175,064
4 room house with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€248,774
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€165,850
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€248,774
3 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€138,208
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€165,850
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€368,555
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€2,30M
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
€691,040
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€165,850
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€691,040
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€350,127

