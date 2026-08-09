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Residential properties for sale in Morbihan, France

;
Lorient
69
Vannes
49
Hennebont
25
118 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$260,356
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$306,745
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$293,383
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$297,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$313,716
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$345,085
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$212,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$317,184
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$281,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$226,572
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$312,554
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$173,125
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$300,935
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$288,735
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$345,423
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$697,147
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3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$494,974
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3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$498,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$244,001
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$302,678
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living area at the foot of the Baths is a tranquil place where there is a lot of nat…
$304,049
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
On the historic site of the former Saint-Clair clinic, Belvedere, a rare location just a sto…
$627,432
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$228,316
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$166,523
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
4 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$395,631
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$385,755
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$400,859
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$196,920
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$464,764
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
On the historic site of the former Saint-Clair clinic, Belvedere, a rare location just a sto…
$650,670
Leave a request

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