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Residential properties for sale in Maine et Loire, France

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Angers
46
Avrille
45
46 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Route du Mans, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Route du Mans, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
A unique castle near Le MansHistory, elegance and harmony with natureJust 15 minutes from Le…
$5,92M
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
| Apartments
$358,159
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4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$319,429
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,920
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$183,872
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$180,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$179,031
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$377,525
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$208,079
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3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$358,159
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$200,333
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$377,525
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$367,841
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$387,207
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$387,207
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$217,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$212,920
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$188,714
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4 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$174,190
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2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$183,872
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$348,477
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$348,477
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,334
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1 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$169,349
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5 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
| Apartments
$377,525
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avrille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avrille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$208,079
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Property types in Maine et Loire

apartments

Properties features in Maine et Loire, France

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