Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Maine-et-Loire

Residential properties for sale in Maine-et-Loire, France

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Angers, France
2 room apartment
Angers, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2023  ICADE's new residence in Angers in the hea…
€230,000
per month
Leave a request
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Angers, France
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Angers, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 800 m²
The castle is located in a quiet village near Angé, in the Loire Valley. All services and sh…
€2,12M
per month
Leave a request
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Angers, France
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Angers, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 900 m²
The charming 18th and 19th century château is located in Ange, France. The château has an ar…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Maine-et-Loire, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir