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Residential properties for sale in Loire Atlantique, France

;
Nantes
108
Orvault
59
108 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$382,269
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2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$236,914
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3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$326,265
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$347,411
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$359,031
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$292,802
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2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$270,725
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2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$306,977
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3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$369,836
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3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$344,390
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2 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$207,982
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$265,032
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$245,047
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$339,278
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$339,278
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$255,040
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$349,270
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$362,516
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$362,516
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$297,464
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
| Apartments
$325,103
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$347,411
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$420,612
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$265,845
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$234,706
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$303,375
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$321,501
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$281,183
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orvault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Orvault, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$355,312
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Clisson, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clisson, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
71 homes. 60 collective, 11 individual. For each dwelling there is an open area: balcony, lo…
$217,277
Leave a request

Property types in Loire Atlantique

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