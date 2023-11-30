Penthouses for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse with furniture, with garage, in city center in Paris, France
Penthouse with furniture, with garage, in city center
Paris, France
Area 8 m²
The luxurious two-storey penthouse, located in the heart of Paris, boasts amazing views of …
€45,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, near infrastructure in Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, near infrastructure
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 228 m²
The luxurious penthouse overlooking the Eiffel Tower is in Paris. The residential area of th…
€2,98M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with internet, with heating, with public pool in Paris, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with internet, with heating, with public pool
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
These luxurious apartments are located in a prestigious house in one of the elite districts of Paris
€23,00M
Penthouse 9 bedrooms in city center, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление in Paris, France
Penthouse 9 bedrooms in city center, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление
Paris, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 054 m²
A luxurious duplex with stunning views of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The apartments are loca…
€32,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
The beautiful penthouse with terraces overlooking the Eiffel Tower is located in the presti…
€1,60M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Paris, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
An exceptional penthouse overlooking the Eiffel Tower is in Paris. The residential area is 2…
€4,98M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure in Paris, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
A two-level penthouse with beautiful views of the city is located on the fourth floor of a …
€1,28M
