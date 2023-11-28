Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Alfortville

Residential properties for sale in Alfortville, France

5 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Alfortville, France
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking in Alfortville, France
3 room apartment with parking
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Discover your new residence with modern architecture…
€428,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking in Alfortville, France
3 room apartment with parking
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Discover your new residence with modern architecture…
€427,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking in Alfortville, France
3 room apartment with parking
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Discover your new residence with modern architecture…
€433,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking in Alfortville, France
3 room apartment with parking
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Discover your new residence with modern architecture…
€415,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir