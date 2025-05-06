Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Kotka
21
Hamina
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$238,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
This home exudes decades of well-preserved style and a bygone atmosphere. The house stands o…
$202,672
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
Katariina Kotkan is a distinctive and desirable residence. Its large village-like wooden bui…
$283,062
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
