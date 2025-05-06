Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
An island of more than a hectare size from the highly sought-after Mussalo area of Kotka, wh…
$441,576
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
