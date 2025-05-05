Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hamina, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$238,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Hillonkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Hillonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
$244,507
1 bedroom house in Rautjarvi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Rautjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
$191,057
