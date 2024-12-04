  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments

Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$450,000
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32770
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 29/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi
  • Barrio
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ciudad
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water, greenery, and natural light. An oasis of relaxation for all who set foot on its land.

 

This place feels special. Nature flows and grows everywhere, history hangs in the air, and tranquility has lived here for centuries. There is a sense of grandeur that comes from being part of such an exceptional retreat. A new way of life in a vibrant coastal oasis that raises the bar for modern luxury living.

 

Decades ago, Al Jurf was a hidden retreat. An oasis where you could escape to get away from the fast pace of city life. Over time, this unique place became a beloved retreat, and over a million trees were planted to make Al Jurf even more attractive.

 

Combining tradition and modernity, this place has become home to a thriving community of people, flora, and fauna, where nature coexists peacefully with modern life. Those who live here feel complete happiness.

Conveniently located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and stretching 1.6 km along magnificent turquoise waters, Al Jurf invites you to live life to the fullest. Unique residential complexes, including private marinas, beach clubs, boutique hotels, shops, restaurants, and the world-renowned SHA resort and wellness center. All in all, it's a unique place you can call home.

 

Crossing the magnificent landscape, Al Jurf Canal is an artificially created canal that stretches across the entire 380-hectare plot of land. It is 4.36 km long, 70 m wide, and 3 to 5 m deep in different sections. This tranquil waterway adds 8.72 km of waterfront and beaches to the Al Jurf community.

 

As an important part of Al Jurf, the canal serves as a driver of value, opening up a host of new opportunities and transforming the community into a vibrant urban center. Thus, creating a truly exceptional living experience.

 

The Naseem Al Jurf project is designed to exceed modern notions of luxury and redefine the concept of housing by offering a variety of living options. From luxurious canal-side villas with stunning water views to spacious family homes overlooking green gardens and elegant modern residential complexes, every element has been carefully considered to ensure an exceptional living experience.

Localización en el mapa

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$210,216
Complejo residencial ONE by Binghatti
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$582,191
Complejo residencial BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$195,208
Complejo residencial New complex Athlon Premium Villas with swimming pools, parks and a club, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,84M
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Exclusivos con Vistas al Burj Khalifa en Business Bay
Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$749,462
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$450,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,03M
ALTUS es un espacio de vida exquisito donde la arquitectura moderna se entrelaza armoniosamente con los paisajes naturales más bellos. Este complejo residencial se encuentra cerca de la playa, por lo que es un lugar ideal para personas activas. Pasee por el paseo marítimo, disfrute de un jue…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial The Society House
Complejo residencial The Society House
Complejo residencial The Society House
Complejo residencial The Society House
Complejo residencial The Society House
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$525,157
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 55
Área 64–114 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
64.0
525,157
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
114.0
890,411
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$301,728
Sofisticación y elegancia en cada momento - eso es lo que encontrarás en SAMANA Parkville. Este proyecto residencial, la encarnación del estilo de diccionario y la exquisitaidad, ofrece no sólo alojamiento, sino el estilo de vida único, donde cada día se convierte en fiesta. Hay estudios y a…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones