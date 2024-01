Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Vela Residence by Omniyat Key Highlights; Limited edition 38 stunning residence for a discerning few High-rise 30-storey architecture by Foster & Partners Top-of-the-line hospitality & service by Dorchester collection Uniquely designed L-Shaped corner pools that are found nowhere else in Dubai The only waterfront arrival in Marina Bay with unique facilities & services Breathtaking views of Marasi Bay, Iconic Burj Khalifa & Downtown Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 4,256 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Show Kitchen Dressing / Wardrobe Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Barbeque area Swimming pool Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital area School & Institute Sports court Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Nearby Neighbourhood; DIFC -2.7Km City Walk – 3.1Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.1Km Healthcare City Phase 2 – 4.0Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828