  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Dubái
  4. Complejo residencial Portside Residences I, II, and III

Complejo residencial Portside Residences I, II, and III

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$326,000
;
2
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32725
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 700 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

The development reflects the brand's philosophy, inspired by Dubai's seafaring heritage and energy. 

Portside is shaping the future of coastal living — “Live by Design” — combining flowing lines of architectural clarity with elegance. Homes that inspire with both their location and atmosphere.

 

Portside I, II, and III residences draw inspiration from the natural rhythm of nature—their facades gently soften the urban skyline, creating gentle curves like waves spreading across the horizon. Together, the towers create a sense of calm in motion, harmoniously connecting form and environment, capturing light, sea, and sky.

 

The interior spaces also draw inspiration from this dialogue—they reflect the rhythm of everyday life through carefully selected materials, textures, and finishes that connect the shore and the sea. The landscaped areas extend this feeling, combining timelessness and movement, weaving together active public spaces and secluded corners for relaxation.

 

From fitness and wellness areas to retail outlets and lounges, the development becomes not just a place, but a refuge where design, community, and the waterfront merge in harmony, inviting residents to live in unity with their surroundings.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Sealine Residence
Ajmán, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$965,012
Complejo residencial New Olivia Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a kids' playground, Green Community Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$381,979
Edificio de apartamentos Binghatti crescent
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$620,250
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Portside Residences I, II, and III
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$326,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$782,084
Ivory es un complejo residencial de 25 plantas, incluyendo 331 apartamentos: estudios y pisos con 1-2 dormitorios. El diseño interior combina decisiones arquitectónicas de alta calidad y materiales naturales, creando el equilibrio ideal entre elegancia y cohesión. Grandes ventanas llenan cad…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Complejo residencial Riviera
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$295,068
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 21
Área 38–49 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Selección gratuita de bienes inmuebles. Ayuda con una visa de residente. ¡Apoyo legal como regalo! Azizi Riviera Apartments en el Canal de Dubai. ¿Quieres comprar un apartamento en Dubai? ¡Gran idea! ¡Le ayudaremos con la reubicación y el registro de residencia! Le proporcionaremos: - Una…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
49.0
488,219
Apartamento
38.0
295,068
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Edificio de apartamentos vida marina residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$958,904
Año de construcción 2023
Oferta: ventas Categoría: Apartamento  Área: Marina   Sububicación: Vida Marina Residence  Habitaciones: 2 Baños: 2 Vista: vista de la comunidad  Estacionamiento: 1 Amueblado: Sin amueblar  Disponibilidad: disponible, la entrega finalizó en abril Plaza interior: 1260 pies cuadrados.
Agencia
DOM REAL ESTATE
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones