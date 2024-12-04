  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$145,000
;
9
ID: 32726
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

MetroPoint is a new project from Forum, created for those who value convenience, accessibility, and a modern lifestyle.

 

Located in the business center of Jebel Ali, the complex combines thoughtful layouts, shared spaces, and a lifestyle built on connections between people, places, and meaning.

 

MetroPoint is aimed at both progressive residents and investors, embodying a new rhythm of urban life — dynamic, functional, and forward-looking — in one of Dubai's most promising growth areas.

 

Payment plan: 50/50

 

 

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
