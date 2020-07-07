  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complejo residencial Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Complejo residencial Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$236,000
BTC
2.8071730
ETH
147.1359397
USDT
233 329.5433761
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
9
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28070
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-4
  • Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²
  • Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walks for walks
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Tailandia
de
$132,572
Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Karon, Tailandia
de
$132,000
Complejo residencial
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$100,953
Complejo residencial New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Tailandia
de
$343,724
Complejo residencial The Title Residences Nai Yang
Sakhu, Tailandia
de
$112,370
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$236,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Complejo residencial The Base Rise
Wichit, Tailandia
de
$74,036
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 8
Área 25–35 m²
4 objetos inmobiliarios 4
¡Entradas a Phuket y vuelta de regalo!*Para quién es adecuado: Ideal para los amantes de la vida moderna en un ambiente tranquilo. El proyecto es perfecto para parejas jóvenes, familias pequeñas e inversores que buscan invertir en una zona de desarrollo dinámico.Sobre la ubicación: Ubicado e…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
24.8 – 35.3
82,973 – 137,152
Agencia
Tumanov Group
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$98,679
Una excelente opción para un condominio acogedor para aquellos que les gusta pasar la temporada de invierno bajo el sol o viajar con su familia.El proyecto, que es un parque residencial independiente en el corazón de Pattaya, de un desarrollador que recibió el premio "Mejor Desarrollador Bou…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Provincia de Surat Thani, Tailandia
de
$910,544
Un nuevo complejo residencial en primera línea en Bang Rak con una piscina circular única, servicio de primera clase y alto potencial de inversión.El proyecto es un condominio de cuatro plantas, que tiene sólo 564 apartamentos con diferentes diseños. Hay varias opciones unitarias de estudios…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones