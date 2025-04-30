  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Programas de inmigración
  4. Permiso de residencia en Španjolska

Permiso de residencia en Španjolska

Španjolska Španjolska
Plazo de obtención: de 1 meses
Costos: de
$3,653
;
Permiso de residencia en Španjolska
Permiso de residencia
Dejar una solicitud
Descripción Descripción
Ventajas Ventajas

Sobre el Programa de Inmigración

Visa D for language courses in Spain is a convenient way to obtain a national student visa, learn the language, bring family members and integrate into the daily and cultural life of the country. You can study from the age of 16 with no upper age limit. There are no language requirements, you can start studying with any level of Spanish.

Reasons for obtaining: Studying at a language school,  in this case, the school must meet a number of requirements: be accredited, have a workload of 20 hours per week and a duration of 26 weeks.

You can also enroll in university preparation courses, or enroll in a university for undergraduate or graduate programs.

Receipt period:

A visa is issued for 1 month for the duration of study.

Then you can extend it by opening an individual entrepreneur, a legal entity or hiring.

Ventajas
Plazo de obtención
Plazo de obtención
de 1 meses
Costos
Costos
de
$3,653
Duración
Duración
12 meses
Está viendo
Permiso de residencia en Španjolska
Španjolska Španjolska
de
$3,653
Pregunte lo que quiera
Presentar su solicitud a un asesor de inmigración
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros programas de inmigración
Permiso de residencia
Spain FIP Residence permit
Spain FIP Residence permit
Španjolska Španjolska
de
$5,460
Tipo de programa de inmigración Permiso de residencia
Plazo de obtención de 2 meses
España es el segundo país más visitado del mundo debido a su rica historia, cultura diversa, hermosos paisajes y reconocida gastronomía. El país ofrece una amplia gama de atracciones, que incluyen impresionantes playas, ciudades vibrantes, arquitectura histórica y arte de clase mundial. Adem…
consultor de inmigración
Luxe Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Permiso de residencia
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Španjolska Španjolska
de
$5,439
Tipo de programa de inmigración Permiso de residencia
Plazo de obtención de 2 meses
España es el segundo país más visitado del mundo debido a su rica historia, cultura diversa, hermosos paisajes y gastronomía reconocida. El país ofrece una amplia gama de atracciones, que incluyen playas impresionantes, ciudades vibrantes, arquitectura histórica y arte de clase mundial. Adem…
consultor de inmigración
Luxe Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Permiso de residencia
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Španjolska Španjolska
de
$543,889
Tipo de programa de inmigración Permiso de residencia
Plazo de obtención de 3 meses
España es el segundo país más visitado del mundo debido a su rica historia, cultura diversa, hermosos paisajes y gastronomía reconocida. El país ofrece una amplia gama de atracciones, que incluyen playas impresionantes, ciudades vibrantes, arquitectura histórica y arte de clase mundial. Adem…
consultor de inmigración
Luxe Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud