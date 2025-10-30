  1. Realting.com
  2. Chipre del Norte
  3. Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  4. Complejo residencial Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Complejo residencial Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Lefkoniko, Chipre del Norte
de
$33,180
BTC
0.3946732
ETH
20.6865089
USDT
32 804.8583957
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
12
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32779
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2485
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 29/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Chipre del Norte
  • Barrio
    Gazimağusa District
  • Ciudad
    Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  • Ciudad
    Lefkoniko

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years!
Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan?

Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion!
This offer includes finished apartments and properties with a second delivery date: August 2027 / October 2028.

Payment plan:

  • Down payment: from £25,000
  • Payment plan: up to 13 years
  • Monthly payments: from £500

This new complex is surrounded by natural beauty, local shops, and restaurants. A daily shuttle service to and from the beach will be provided.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, including kitchen units, bedroom wardrobes, bathroom fixtures, interior doors, and entrance doors.

Property Types:

  • ► Apartments (1+1) from 50 m2
  • ► Apartments (2+1) from 58 m2
  • ► Apartments (3+1) from 104 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Beach shuttle
  • Indoor pool
  • Outdoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Bank
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Bike paths
  • Park area
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court

Key features:

  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in cabinets
  • Air conditioning installation facilities
  • Built-in wardrobe in the bedroom
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Internet and TV facilities
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Electronic water pressure control system Cranes

When you purchase this apartment, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!

Localización en el mapa

Lefkoniko, Chipre del Norte

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Chipre del Norte
de
$240,642
Barrio residencial Del Mar Premium
Lapithos, Chipre del Norte
de
$145,652
Barrio residencial Caesar Blue Line Villa
Patriki, Chipre del Norte
de
$316,634
Barrio residencial Rain
Lapithos, Chipre del Norte
de
$170,983
Edificio de apartamentos Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Chipre del Norte
de
$117,363
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Chipre del Norte
de
$33,180
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Chipre del Norte
de
$225,448
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Las casas de Hawai es uno de los mayores proyectos residenciales junto al mar con estudios, 1+1, 2+1 áticos loft, y villas de lujo de 3 dormitorios con un total de 500 unidades. Situado en la costa de tatlisu el proyecto cuenta con ríos artificiales, lagos e islas repartidas a través del sit…
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Barrio residencial Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Chipre del Norte
de
$131,813
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 15
Presentamos a su atención el complejo residencial "Elite Residence", situado en el pintoresco distrito de Karaoglanoglu de Kyrenia, Chipre del Norte. Este moderno complejo ofrece una variedad de apartamentos de uno a tres dormitorios, una superficie de 60 m2 y un costo de £139,950.Las ventaj…
Agencia
GP real estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Barrio residencial Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Chipre del Norte
de
$1,39M
Año de construcción 2023
Agencia
GP real estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir