Casa rural Villa in Rijeka Reževići

In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The first and second floor are fully furnished. Next to the villa is an auxiliary building of 143 m2. There is also a large prefabricated pool in the yard. The entire plot is fenced and parking for eight cars is provided.