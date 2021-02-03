Casa rural Villa in Rijeka Reževići

  1. Realting.com
$1,17M
10
ID: 28769
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Budva
  • Pueblo
    Krstac

Sobre el complejo

In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The first and second floor are fully furnished. Next to the villa is an auxiliary building of 143 m2. There is also a large prefabricated pool in the yard. The entire plot is fenced and parking for eight cars is provided.

Localización en el mapa

Krstac, Montenegro
#en venta #budva #edificio nuevo APARTAMENTOS EN VENTA en BUDVA CENTAR? Ubicación: El centro de Budva Al mar y al casco antiguo : 5 minutos a pie El complejo residencial de élite BUDVA CENTAR también se encuentra muy cerca de atracciones turísticas (playas de lujo, restaurantes, c…
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuca, povrsine 370m2, na ogradjenom placu od 600m2, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dva dnevna boravka, kuhinja, trpezarija, pet spavacih soba, dva kupatila, dva garderobera, tri terase i garaza. Na placu se nalazi i pomocni objekat, kao i manji…
Na prodaju moderna kuca u Gornjoj Gorici.Kuca je ukupne kvadrature 200m2 i nalazi se na placu od oko 600m2.Posleduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, trpezariju sa kuhinjom, 3 spavace sobe, jednu radnu sobu kao dodatak uz garazu, gostinjski wc, kupatilo i krovnu terasu povrsine 80m2.Idealna je za mira…
