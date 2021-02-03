Casa rural Villa in Rijeka Reževići

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The first and second floor are fully furnished.
Next to the villa is an auxiliary building of 143 m2. There is also a large prefabricated pool in the yard.
The entire plot is fenced and parking for eight cars is provided.
Krstac, Montenegro
