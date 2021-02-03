  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Becici
  4. Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići

Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići

Becici, Montenegro
de
$316,875
;
7
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28623
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Budva
  • Pueblo
    Becici

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Unique opportunity to purchase a charming one-room apartment of 51 sq.m, located in the heart of Bellemond Residence.   This elegantly designed apartment is a great combination of modern design, superior comfort and luxury. The apartment stands out for its spacious living room flooded with natural light and offering an open view of the sea.   The facility offers: 2 elevators for tenants and 1 car elevator; Concierge service 24/7; Wellness & SPA with gym, swimming pool and sauna; Sports and children's playground; Private beach with reservations for residents of the complex; Real estate management and resale services for your real estate; "Smart House" system; Space for walking pets. The new building will have 62 apartments of different square footage, starting from 36 m². All apartments will be equipped with high-quality equipment from well-known manufacturers. A direct view of the sea, the sound of waves, high-quality furniture and quality materials, a fitness center and a spa center, a wide private beach marked with a blue quality flag - all this creates an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. The management company will take care of everything and provide: concierge service 24/7 property management, reserve seats 24/7 on the private beach for apartment owners, shuttle service. Security and video surveillance Maintenance of green areas, spa and fitness center This property represents an extraordinary opportunity for those looking for an exclusive home in one of the most beautiful locations in Budva.

Localización en el mapa

Becici, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Stan 85 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$939
Barrio residencial Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
de
$457,708
Complejo residencial Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
de
$166,469
Barrio residencial Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$587
Barrio residencial Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$161,958
Está viendo
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
de
$316,875
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$107,972
Prodaje se jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi na Zabjelu. Stan je ukupne kvadrature 43m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu.Struktura stana: dnevna soba, kuhinja, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se na mirnoj lokaciji koja je odlicno povezana sa svim djelovima grada.
Agencia
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
de
$1,174
Izdaje se opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 76m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Dalmatinskoj ulici.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa.Stan se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke.Ispr…
Agencia
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Barrio residencial Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Agencia
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Montenegro
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
03.02.2021
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
07.12.2020
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
19.11.2020
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
14.09.2020
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
09.09.2020
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
23.06.2020
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
Mostrar todas las publicaciones