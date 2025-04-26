Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt

75 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/6
$90,968
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
$30,187
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment at Storia Del Mare Resort: The studio apartment is located on th…
$52,172
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
About the Studio Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: The Studio Apartments in the 3 Pyra…
$40,853
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37,323
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38,641
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
About the Apartment at Juliana Resort The apartment at Juliana Resort offers luxurious li…
$87,208
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/7
A apartment with 1 bedroom   -Nomagence -Grin contract  +package of the democraculation…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$55,015
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$80,602
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio is located on the second floor of the Diamond Resort residential complex. The to…
$42,500
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$62,990
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 3
About the 1-Bedroom Apartment at Scandic Resort: This ready-to-move-in but unfurnished 1-…
$147,247
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment in Aldau Heights: The studio offers a gross area of approximat…
$81,860
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Property Overview This newly built, unfurnished first-floor apartment offers 65 sqm of mo…
$39,639
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
About the 2-Bedroom Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished 2-…
$77,494
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in a new compound with a private beach Scandic Resort. …
$75,279
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the first floor of the exclusive Aldau Strand complex in Hurghad…
$216,110
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Enjoy the tropical harmony and coastal charm in a fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment locate…
$78,912
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,800
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to the Holidays Park Resort, where relaxation meets adventure! Nestled in the heart …
$47,427
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
Studio apartment with sea view for sale. Private beach. Residential complex. New constru…
$39,400
3 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/5
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
$103,092
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
The Sahl Hasheesh area is located in the south of Hurghada and is one of the prestigious and…
$105,688
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
About the -Bedroom Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: The 1-bedroom apartments in the 3…
$48,160
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and recipe, 1 bathroom. Parking, security, video surveillance, r…
$83,707
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the 2-Bedroom Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: This spacious 2-bedroom apartmen…
$53,031
