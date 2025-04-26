Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

33 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Stylish furnished 2 bedroom apartment in a compound with a swimming pool.Stylish apartment f…
$58,440
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/7
A apartment with 1 bedroom   -Nomagence -Grin contract  +package of the democraculation…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments for sale in Tiba Golden, Hurghada - 2 bedrooms, views of the pool.We offer for sa…
$83,000
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$55,015
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio is located on the second floor of the Diamond Resort residential complex. The to…
$42,500
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in a new compound with a private beach Scandic Resort. …
$75,279
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,800
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
$32,402
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
A 2-bedroom apartment in the Sulider residential complex. The Sulider residential complex is…
$61,500
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
The Sahl Hasheesh area is located in the south of Hurghada and is one of the prestigious and…
$105,688
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in a fashionable complex on the first line Scandic Resort. A cozy an…
$90,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio with a total area of ​​51 m2 is located on the second floor of a new well-kept co…
$22,000
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
4 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious, atmospheric apartment of 250 m2, fully prepared for comfortable living. The apa…
$131,327
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
$76,125
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
A brand new furnished studio in a complex with a beach on the Tourist Promenade. A very br…
$81,390
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive sale: Studio in the modern complex. It is offered for sale a new studio in a re…
$22,500
Close
Condo 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
Stylish and spacious 3-bedroom apartment in El Kawther area. The apartment is located on t…
$109,000
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with a private beach and sw…
$154,684
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
$41,150
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio in a new complex with access to the beach Tiba Golden. Cozy and bright studio on th…
$45,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
A studio with furniture and equipment in a residential complex with the personal beach of Ti…
$66,314
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
One bedroom apartment with pool view in Tiba Resort compound. Furnished one bedroom apartm…
$33,000
Close
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Studio-Apartment mit großzügigem Balkon und offener Küche – Hurghada, Rotes Meer About th…
$43,263
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Cordoba is a new project in the north of Hurghada. Cordoba is a new project in the final s…
$28,718
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in a modern residential complex with its own beach and swimming poo…
$82,067
Close
