Studios for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt

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Studio apartments in Hurghada, Egypt

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11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Investment studio with access to a private beach. The studio is suitable for short-term ren…
$44,416
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
$43,124
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Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
$22,356
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37,323
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$32,025
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
$30,187
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
$32,402
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38,641
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located at Al ahyaa a…
$47,721
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Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
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