Studios for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
€35,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
€30,500
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
€23,200
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
Studio apartment with sea view for sale Residential complex. New construction. Install…
€66,800
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/7
Studio for sale with an area of 72 sq/m Private free beach Address: Egypt, Hurghada, A…
€49,730
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio for sale in Intercontinental.   Well-maintained building close to Sentido Casa …
€18,429
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located at Al ahyaa a…
€49,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
€75,847
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
€39,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
€75,847
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
€22,564
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
€32,030
Leave a request

