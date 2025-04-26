Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt

22 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/6
$90,968
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37,323
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$55,015
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
La Bella Star: A New Star in Hurghada Sky La Bella Star is a new residential project loca…
$25,028
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to the Holidays Park Resort, where relaxation meets adventure! Nestled in the heart …
$47,427
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
$22,356
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio with a total area of ​​51 m2 is located on the second floor of a new well-kept co…
$22,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious, brand new 2-bedroom apartment is located in a residential building in the Arabia…
$61,827
4 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
4 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious, atmospheric apartment of 250 m2, fully prepared for comfortable living. The apa…
$131,327
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
$76,125
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom apartment for sale Address: Egypt, Hurghada, El Kawther district Price: 80,3…
$86,631
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
A apartment with 1 bedroom and its own garden is sold -NOTROPHTRAING -injective -pli…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$56,515
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom apartment for sale with sea view Residential complex. New construction. Inst…
$95,484
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Cordoba is a new project in the north of Hurghada. Cordoba is a new project in the final s…
$28,718
