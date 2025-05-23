Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

17
47
84
41
22 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
About Holidays Park: Discover Holidays Park Resort – a premier Red Sea destination offering…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
About Cala Sahl Haheesh: Cala Sahl Hasheesh is a luxurious residential and resort developme…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Oro Beach Resort – Luxury Living on the Red Sea Ideally located on El Ahyaa Road in Hurghad…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/4
Overview of Scandic Resort: Scandic provides both tranquility and easy access to key attrac…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
About Storia: Storia del Mare Resort is a stunning blend of modern elegance, offering luxur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/6
About Storia: Storia del Mare Resort is a stunning blend of modern elegance, offering luxur…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
About Florenza: Florenza Khamsin presents a distinctive dual-resort concept, divided by a r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
About Florenza: Florenza Khamsin presents a distinctive dual-resort concept, divided by a r…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
About Holidays Park: Discover Holidays Park Resort – a premier Red Sea destination offering…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
About Holidays Park: Discover Holidays Park Resort – a premier Red Sea destination offering…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
About Verdana Sahl Haheesh: Veranda Sahl Hasheesh Resort, a project by Inertia Egypt in Hur…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
About Florenza: Florenza Khamsin offers a unique dual-resort experience, split by a road. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
Overview: An upscale beachfront retreat in the heart of Hurghada’s Arabia District, this el…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
About Florenza: Florenza Khamsin presents a distinctive dual-resort concept, divided by a r…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
About Storia: Storia del Mare Resort is a stunning blend of modern elegance, offering luxur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
About Holidays Park: Discover Holidays Park Resort – a premier Red Sea destination offering…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/3
Scandic Overview: Scandic Resort is a high-end beachfront property located in the center of…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About Holidays Park: Discover Holidays Park Resort – a premier Red Sea destination offering…
Price on request
Leave a request

