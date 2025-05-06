Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
123
Red Sea
226
Al Hadaba
71
Al Ahia'
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/6
An exclusive loft studio with a spacious terrace is located on the top floor of the Al Dau H…
$95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious, brand new 2-bedroom apartment is located in a residential building in the Arabia…
$61,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$56,515
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
La Bella Star: A New Star in Hurghada Sky La Bella Star is a new residential project loca…
$25,028
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A light studio with a balcony in the complex 3 pyramids. All similar studios from the develo…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
A 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of a residential building with a swimming …
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
4 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious, atmospheric apartment of 250 m2, fully prepared for comfortable living. The apa…
$131,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom apartment for sale Address: Egypt, Hurghada, El Kawther district Price: 80,3…
$86,631
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Cordoba is a new project in the north of Hurghada. Cordoba is a new project in the final s…
$28,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The premium residence with Voranda's own beach in the Sakhl Khashish area. Studios and apart…
$89,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Panorama Hills Resort 🔥Start of construction of a new compound in the most central part of H…
$30,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to the Holidays Park Resort, where relaxation meets adventure! Nestled in the heart …
$47,427
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
$76,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
The Grand Rock project is located on a tourist promenade two minutes from Carrefour supermar…
$39,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
A apartment with 1 bedroom and its own garden is sold -nesting -an appraiser -plitwor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
We present to your attention a new project PREMIER Beachfront Apartments, from a reliable de…
$55,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/6
$90,968
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique boutique complex in the very center of Sakhl Hashish. mirador sahl hasheesh — This…
$93,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom apartment for sale with sea view Residential complex. New construction. Inst…
$95,484
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
A apartment with 1 bedroom and its own garden is sold -NOTROPHTRAING -injective -pli…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Egypt

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go