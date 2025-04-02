Apartments for sale in El Alamein, Egypt

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. El Alamein
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/9
Chalet 40 m VIP buildings, required 1,600,000, appliances 2 screens, 2 air conditioners, equ…
$33,000
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/9
Studio For Sale In Porto Golf Marina  Golf Bay Area  47m  Building 83  Floor 5  …
$60,000
Properties features in El Alamein, Egypt

Cheap
Luxury
