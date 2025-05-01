Apartments for sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
The house is located in the Arabia area, convenient for living and recreation, near the main…
$31,000
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright 2-bedroom/3-balcony apartment in the Princess Resort compound with its own beach. T…
$200,899
Close
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
About the Offered Studio Apartment: This ready-to-move-in studio apartment is located on th…
$85,580
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the residential complex Nubia Resort and the Hotel El Karma. The apart…
$55,462
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish furnished studio in the compound of Florence Hamsin.New cozy studio in the complex F…
$41,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Panoramic Sea Views & Direct Beach Access Live the Li…
$89,457
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/6
Buy your apartment in the heart of Hurghada right now. In our project, you can find any o…
$67,558
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
A bright and cozy studio in the new Tiba Golden residential complex. The balcony offers a st…
$48,300
Close
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover a new dimension of luxury living along the Red Se…
$73,600
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A one-bedroom apartment with a balcony overlooking a quiet street, a living room with a wind…
$25,700
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Sea Views, Private Beach & 0% Installment Fees  Live …
$72,428
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$32,808
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
The 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor and offers a gross living area of 74 m².…
$86,007
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Step into a world of comfort and convenience with this new…
$84,771
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Storia Del Mare is a new residential complex with its own beach in the central part of Hurgh…
$64,433
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A light studio with a balcony in the complex 3 pyramids. All similar studios from the develo…
$26,500
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Discover Alhambra Waterfalls: Your Ultimate Seaside Oasis in Hurghada Introduction Nes…
$51,387
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
Studios and apartments in the new housing complex Jonas Suits. Premium location in the inter…
$32,805
Close
1 room apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Introduction Long Beach Residence is a prestigious real estate development in Hurghada, o…
$62,078
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and a private terrace in the El Kawther area. Spacious …
$74,750
Close
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Studio Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished stu…
$31,543
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright spacious apartments with full decoration in a finished house built in 2025 in the are…
$56,324
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 balconies in a residential complex in the north of HurghadaA…
$36,918
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a private beach Palma Resort.2 bedroom apartment…
$132,142
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Close
