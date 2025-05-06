Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Egypt

Hurghada
123
Red Sea
226
Al Hadaba
71
Al Ahia'
11
71 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in a new compound with a private beach Scandic Resort. …
$75,279
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/6
An exclusive loft studio with a spacious terrace is located on the top floor of the Al Dau H…
$95,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish apartment with 1 bedroom in the compound of Florence Hamsin.A brand new 1 bedroom ap…
$68,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A light studio with a balcony in the complex 3 pyramids. All similar studios from the develo…
$26,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
A bright and cozy studio in the new Tiba Golden residential complex. The balcony offers a st…
$48,300
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
Stylish and spacious 3-bedroom apartment in El Kawther area. The apartment is located on t…
$109,000
4 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
4 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious, atmospheric apartment of 250 m2, fully prepared for comfortable living. The apa…
$131,327
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
Aqua Infinity Resort: Your Oasis by the Red Sea Welcome to Aqua Infinity Resort, the late…
Price on request
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Studio-Apartment mit großzügigem Balkon und offener Küche – Hurghada, Rotes Meer About th…
$43,263
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
The Sahl Hasheesh area is located in the south of Hurghada and is one of the prestigious and…
$105,688
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartment with two bedrooms in the compound “El Nessim Heights” near the central street …
$68,516
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,800
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Cordoba is a new project in the north of Hurghada. Cordoba is a new project in the final s…
$28,718
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a private beach Palma Resort.2 bedroom apartment…
$132,142
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio in a new complex with access to the beach Tiba Golden. Cozy and bright studio on th…
$45,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern studio in a new residential complex located in the north of Hurghada, in the area of …
$22,502
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive sale: Studio in the modern complex. It is offered for sale a new studio in a re…
$22,500
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the residential complex Nubia Resort and the Hotel El Karma. The apart…
$55,462
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The premium residence with Voranda's own beach in the Sakhl Khashish area. Studios and apart…
$89,375
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Panorama Hills Resort 🔥Start of construction of a new compound in the most central part of H…
$30,890
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
1 bedroom apartment in Mangrove Residence, El Gouna.Bright apartment with 1 bedroom is locat…
$250,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a nice ground floor chalet with a garden in Marina 1 in the second district, a bea…
$102,700
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
A brand new furnished studio in a complex with a beach on the Tourist Promenade. A very br…
$81,390
