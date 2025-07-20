Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Gamsha
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gamsha, Egypt

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. 2nd floor with pool view…
$54,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand new studio for sale in Imperial Residence. 4th floor with sea view BUA: 27 m2 Balcony…
$24,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
Aqua Infinity Resort: Your Oasis by the Red Sea Welcome to Aqua Infinity Resort, the late…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
Balkan Beach Resort is a premier new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, offering spacious an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go