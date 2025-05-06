Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Egypt

Hurghada
123
Red Sea
226
Al Hadaba
71
Al Ahia'
11
8 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The premium residence with Voranda's own beach in the Sakhl Khashish area. Studios and apart…
$89,375
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
1 bedroom apartment in Mangrove Residence, El Gouna.Bright apartment with 1 bedroom is locat…
$250,000
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with a private beach and sw…
$154,684
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique boutique complex in the very center of Sakhl Hashish. mirador sahl hasheesh — This…
$93,464
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
$50,160
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright, brand new 2 bedroom apartment located in a G Cribs residence, El Gouna. The windows …
$226,000
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

