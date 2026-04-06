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Penthouses for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
🌊 Luxury Beachside Penthouse with Rooftop Jacuzzi – 50m from the Beach – Las Terrenas Pri…
$600,000
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