Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Terrenas
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
🌊 Luxury Beachside Penthouse with Rooftop Jacuzzi – 50m from the Beach – Las Terrenas Pri…
$600,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go