Pool Apartments for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

68 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with picuzzi This cozy apartment is inside one of the best project…
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The project will be located in DOWNTOWN PUNTA CANA, is made up of three blocks of 4 levels w…
$140,836
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
It is an ultra-luxury project in the most important tourist destination in the Dominican Rep…
$390,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
This amazing exclusive residential project designed to combine luxury, nature, and sophistic…
$469,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Beautiful project of villas and apartments in Downtown Punta Cana, close to Caribbean Lake P…
$153,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$1,19M
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments-Laundry area- Gazebos-Swimming pool for children and ad…
$65,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This amazing project of only 94 villas, all three levels, has a strategic location close to …
$155,025
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Beautiful project of single level villas, for an exclusive lifestyle with amenities.Urban ga…
$101,999
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconySecurity ChambersGymGardenLobbyMini GolfSwimm…
$480,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New project of townhouse style houses with one of the most competitive price-quality ratio p…
$165,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Condominium building in Ciudad Las Canas, Cap CanaConformed by apartments of:- 1bedrooms,- 2…
$252,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The project consists of a residential development composed of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment buil…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconyTerrace BalconySecurity ChambersNearby Shoppi…
$195,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 71 m²
It is a unique project inspired by the sea and the sun. Inspired by nature with more than 50…
$280,860
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/3
Once in a lifetime opportunity to have a place on the beach you can enjoy with your loved on…
$560,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Amenities Air …
$265,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
3 bedrooms, terrace, incredible view. Located in one of the most exclusive and spectacular a…
$415,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Charming apartment in Las Canas – Cap CanaBuilt in one of the best areas in Cap Cana, this a…
$390,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
It is a tourist residential complex strategically located between Avenidas Unidos and España…
$127,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to the White Sands project, an exclusive 1 bedroom +studio apartment community that …
$137,500
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
It is a residential project of duplex villas with a contemporary design, focused on the expe…
$503,600
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This Porject is an avant-garde architectural work designed by the award-winningSpanish studi…
$440,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$1,09M
