Seaview Apartments for Sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/3
Once in a lifetime opportunity to have a place on the beach you can enjoy with your loved on…
$560,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning beac…
$1,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
$750,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at "The Beach" Condo Community—an unparalleled retre…
$415,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$325,000
5 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 028 m²
Floor 15/15
First high-rise building on the east coast of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), just minu…
$3,84M
