  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Punta Cana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1 BHK
46
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
16
16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconySecurity ChambersGymGardenLobbyMini GolfSwimm…
$480,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconyTerrace BalconySecurity ChambersNearby Shoppi…
$195,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 71 m²
It is a unique project inspired by the sea and the sun. Inspired by nature with more than 50…
$280,860
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Amenities Air …
$265,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover the luxury and serenity of Fairwind Residences at Cap Cana, an exclusive residentia…
$253,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
This is a given complex of 470 apartments with 1.2 & 3 bedrooms, designed under the concept …
$153,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The only project of its kind in Cap Cana.Where you can enjoy an atmosphere of tranquility, e…
$189,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Discover Riviera Lakes, an exclusive development in the heart of Cap Cana, where luxury and …
$275,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The project consists of 52 exclusive homes, located in a privileged location between lakes, …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238,350
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
The project offers 172 first class flats overlooking the Cana Bay Beach & Golf Resort, with …
$140,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
An unprecedented luxury real estate development in the heart of Bavaro, Punta Cana, that ref…
$269,000
