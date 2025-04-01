Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

26 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$599,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…
$327,900
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Bedrooms 3, Bathrooms 2, All furniture included Modern fitness center, tennis center, volley…
$395,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 bedroom house in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$420,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/1
This stylish home is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor rooms meld with…
$479,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
$299,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful villa in a quiet and recreational community, perfect environment for your family…
$399,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Very beautiful Villa, great area of Sosua, about 15 minutes walking through the beach, near …
$400,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 6 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
$975,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$700,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 2/1
This beautiful Villa has an ultra-modern, feel good layout with several terraces and balconi…
$529,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
This home offers a Mediterranean style concept of a main home, with two guest houses around …
$599,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
$394,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 7 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool, in good condition, with Mountain view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool, in good condition, with Mountain view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is in a gated residency of 6 villas, called Villas Del Cerro, which is located in …
$396,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
5 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Floor 2/1
This stylish mansion-like villa is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor r…
$899,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
$259,900
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
$539,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$950,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
$399,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 14 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 14 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
$439,900
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Swimming pool in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Swimming pool
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$199,700
3 bedroom house in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Kite Beach in Cabarete is world renowned for spectacular kite and windsurfing conditions. It…
$399,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
