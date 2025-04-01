Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

10 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, in good condition in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, in good condition
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy magnificent living style in the beautiful North Coast of the Dominican Republic. This …
$890,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
villa 144.65 m2 of constructions Price $ 235,000 Plot 350 m2 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Lau…
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful villa in a quiet and recreational community, perfect environment for your family…
$399,000
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Close
5 bedroom house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
$525,000
Close
4 bedroom house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
$650,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
$245,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool, in good condition, with Mountain view in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool, in good condition, with Mountain view
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
